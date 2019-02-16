UH Men's Basketball: Hawaii vs. UC Riverside

Hawaii guard Brocke Stepteau (2) passes the ball in the lane against the UC Riverside Highlanders on Saturday at Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii forward Zigmars Raimo (14) drives to the basket against the UC Riverside Highlanders.
Hawaii guard Samuta Avea (32) blocks a shot by UC Riverside center Callum McRae (25).
Hawaii guard Eddie Stansberry (3) steals the ball away from UC Riverside guard Dragan Elkaz (0).
Hawaii forward Jack Purchase (12) runs downcourt after sinking a three point basket against the UC Riverside Highlanders.
Hawaii guard Samuta Avea (32) drives to the basket against UC Riverside center Menno Dijkstra (32) and forward Zac Watson (11).
Hawaii guard Drew Buggs (1) gets around UC Riverside center Callum McRae (25).
Hawaii forward Zigmars Raimo (14) drives to the basket ahead of UC Riverside center Callum McRae (25).
Hawaii guard Samuta Avea (32) throws down a slam dunk against the UC Riverside Highlanders.
Hawaii guard Leland Green (0) shoots the ball over UC Riverside guard DJ McDonald (3).
Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot talks to forward Zigmars Raimo (14).
Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot looks on during the second half.