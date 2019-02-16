UH Women's Basketball: Hawaii vs. Long Beach State

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine forward Leah Salanoa (12) takes the ball down court on Saturday against the Long Beach State 49ers.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Tia Kanoa (11) dribbles the ball downcourt.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Tia Kanoa (11) guards Long Beach State 49ers guard Justina King (10).
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Tia Kanoa (11) and Long Beach State 49ers forward Cydnee Kinslow (1) go for the ball. Looking on is Hawaii Rainbow Wahine forward Lahni Salanoa (21) and center Lauren Rewers (14).
The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine standby during timeout.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Courtney Middap (2) guards Long Beach State 49ers guard Kianna Hamilton-Fisher (25).
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Tia Kanoa (11) drives through the Long Beach State 49ers defense.
Rainbow Wahine forward Amy Atwell looks to score against Long Beach State.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine forward Myrrah Joseph (5) looks to pass the ball past Long Beach State 49ers guard/forward Jasmine Hardy (12) and forward Cydnee Kinslow (1).
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine forward Amy Atwell (25) looks to pass the ball.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Courtney Middap (2) drives past Long Beach State 49ers forward Cydnee Kinslow (1).
The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine slapped hands with Hawaii Rainbow Wahine guard Courtney Middap (2) as she returned back to the bench after a hard fall.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine forward Makenna Woodfolk (35) looks to pass the ball past Long Beach State 49ers forward Cydnee Kinslow (1).
The University of Hawaii band reacts from the stands as the Long Beach State 49ers and Hawaii Rainbow Wahine start to fight.
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine forward Makenna Woodfolk (35) reacts after a fight with the Long Beach State 49ers. Two technical fouls were offset by each team, which ultimately resulted with one technical foul drawn by Long Beach State 49ers forward Cydnee Kinslow (1) for unsportsmanlike conduct.