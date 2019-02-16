 Caddie flap proves costly to Matt Kuchar’s reputation
  • Saturday, February 16, 2019
  • 67°

Caddie flap proves costly to Matt Kuchar’s reputation

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 16, 2019 12:05 am 
Matt Kuchar was effusive in the praise of his substitute caddie when they won the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico in November. But not so much, when it came to paying him. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up