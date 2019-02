TODAY AIR RIFLERY >> ILH: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Pac-Five vs. Island Pacific, 9 a.m., at St. Francis; Saint Louis at St. Francis, 2 p.m. BASEBALL >> College: Read More

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

>> ILH: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Pac-Five vs. Island Pacific, 9 a.m., at St. Francis; Saint Louis at St. Francis, 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

>> College: Portland at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

>> Big West men: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> ILH Division II boys: single elimination tournament, championship–Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 2 p.m. at Klum Gym.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Pacific (Ore.) vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon at Moanalua High School.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Portland at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 11 a.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Pacific (Ore.) vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

>> College: British Columbia vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships

Monday

First Round

Game 1 — Kapolei at Baldwin, 5 p.m.

Game 2 — Kalaheo at Kailua, 6 p.m.

Game 3 — ‘Iolani at Hilo, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Kahuku at Punahou, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At McKinley

Game 5 — Kapolei/Baldwin winner vs. No. 1 Maryknoll, 7 p.m.

Game 6 — Kalaheo/Kailua winner vs. No. 4 Waiakea, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Moanalua

Game 7 — ‘Iolani/Hilo winner vs. No. 2 Moanalua, 7 p.m.

Game 8 — Kahuku/Punahou winner vs. No. 3 Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.

Friday

At Stan Sheriff Center

Fifth-place semifinals

Game 9 — Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10 —Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 11 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Stan Sheriff Center



Game 13 — Fifth place: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 14 — Third place: Game 12 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 15 — Championship: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.

ILH

Boys Varsity I-AA Tournament

Punahou 46, Kamehameha 34. High scorers—Pun: Aaron Hirahara 11. KS—Tanner Siu 7, Makalii Katagiri 7.

TENNIS: COLLEGE WOMEN

Hawaii 6, UC Irvine 1

At Irvine, Calif.

Singles

>> Petra Melounova (UH) def. Stephanie Nguyen (UCI) 6-0, 6-0.

>> Maayan Sela (UH) def. Flora Amiri (UCI) 7-5, 6-2.

>> Nikola Dolakova (UH) def. Danielle Garrido (UCI) 6-2, 6-4.

>> Michelle Pits (UH) def. Jessica Tsukiji (UCI) 6-2, 6-2.

>> Roxanne Resma (UH) def. Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) 4-6, 6-4, 10-1.

>> Arianna Tilbury (UCI) def. Alzbeta Houbova (UH) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

>> Order of finish: 1-3-4-2-6-5.

Doubles

>> Sela/Dolakova (UH) def. Stephanie Hazell/Amiri (UCI) 6-4.

>> Pits/Houbova (UH) def. Garrido/Tsukiji (UCI) 6-3.

>> Tilbury/Fossorier (UCI) def. Sophia Storch/Resma (UH) 6-4.

Holy Names 5, Hawaii Hilo 2

At Kailua, Kona

Singles

>> Jahan Bayramova (HN) def. Anouk van Hoek (Hilo) 6-4, 6-3.

>> Lada Baglaeva (HN) def. Marina Colvee (Hilo) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

>> Carmelle Joyner (Hilo) def. Symone Jacques (HN) 6-1, 6-2.

>> Dominique Ernst (HN) def. Hina Nishida (Hilo) 6-0, 6-1.

>> Macy Barajas (HN) def. Gabriela Aguilar Lawlor (Hilo) 6-4, 7-5.

>> Rutendo Gwaze (HN) def. Irena Le (Hilo) 6-2, 6-0.

>> Order of finish: 4-6-3-5-1-2.

Doubles

>> Van Hoek/Joyner (Hilo) def. Bayramova/Ernst (HN) 6-4.

>> Colvee/Le (Hilo) def. Jacques/Gwaze (HN) 7-6 (7-4).

>> Nishida/Aguilar Lawlor (Hilo) def. Baglaeva/Anna Hoerter (HN) 6-4.

SOCCER: ILH GIRLS ALL-STARS

Division I

>> Offensive MVP: D’awncey Jones-Black (Kamehameha)

>> Defensive MVP: Hayley Silipa (Kamehameha)

>> Coach of the Year: Kristin Masunaga (‘Iolani)

First Team

>> Goalkeeper: Musuai Isaia (Iol).

>> Forwards: Sasha Asselbaye (Iol), Caili Cain (KS), Radhika Webster-Schultz (MPI), Leila Mukaigawa (Pun).

>> Midfielders: Kelsey Takahashi (Iol), Kaulana Kanno (KS), Sophia Saiki (MPI), Jamie-Lyn Shimamoto (Pun).

>> Fullbacks: Taylor Arakaki (Iol), Nicole Wong (KS), Lia Collis (MPI), Taryn Kaneko (Pun).

Second Team

>> Goalkeeper: Chaylea Tome (KS).

>> Forwards: Marea Lee (KS), Kaitlyn Uemoto (Iol), Kalia Kalua (KS), Allison Little (Pun).

>> Midfielders: Hailey Kawamura (Iol), Tahia Alexio (Iol), Anuhea Aluli (KS), Lauren Mukaigawa (Pun).

>> Fullbacks: Kelsey Wong (Iol), Shylah Soon (Iol), Carley Park (KS), Misha Tasaka (Pun).

Honorable Mention

>> ‘Iolani: Alexandra Masca, Taylor Venenciano, Kaila Rachlin.

>> Kamehameha: Leah Feato, Maya Hagiwara, Caly Ah Soon, Sienna Inouye.

>> Mid-Pacific: Kiana Simon, Kate Nakamura, Ashley Okinaka, Elle Sparks.

>> Punahou: Isabelle Horio, Elizabeth Leyshon, Ashley Ching, Legacy Kalua, Kelsey Shintaku, Raelyn Yoshioka.

Division II

>> Offensive MVP: Tare Rillon (Pac-Five)

>> Defensive MVP: Madison Toyama (Pac-Five)

>> Coach of the Year: Shannon Leong (Pac-Five)

First Team

>> Goalkeeper: Alexis Schmidt (SHA)

>> Forwards: Maia Santa Monica (P5), Kiana Paiaina (SHA), Sydney Bump (SHA), Kylyn Parker (SHA).

>> Midfielders: Breann Andrade (P5), Faith Lee (P5), Eden Arthur (SHA), Sara Cruz (SHA).

>> Fullbacks: Taylor Balantac (P5), Stormee Hoohuli (P5), Te‘a Kekahuna (SHA), Brooklyn Yano (SHA).

Second Team

>> Goalkeeper: Riley Sagapolutele (P5).

>> Midfielders: Julia Tilton (DMS), Jaeda Doctolero (P5), Christiann Arakawa (SHA), Tiana-Lynn Manabat (SHA).

>> Fullbacks: Shandy Cullen (DMS), Hailey Rapoza (DMS), Haleigh Macugay (P5), Alena Schenk (SHA).

Honorable Mention

>> Damien: Naiya Chang, Amber Godefroy.

>> Le Jardin: Mahealani Baginski, Maddy Memering, Cheyanne Yamashiro.

>> Pac-Five: Fua Nasu.

>> Sacred Hearts: Lexi Correa.