Portland beats Hawaii in first game of doubleheader

Shortstop Chad Stevens and catcher Hunter Montgomery belted home runs to lift Portland to a 7-4 victory over Hawaii in the first game of todays baseball doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium.

Nate Packard allowed four hits and an earned run in eight innings for the Pilots.

Center fielder Adam Fogel hit two solo homers for the Rainbow Warriors, who fell to 0-2 for the first time since the 2015 season.

The second game is set to start at 4:35 p.m.