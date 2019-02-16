5 ways to incorporate acts of kindness into next trip
By Lynn ORourke Hayes, FamilyTravel.com
Posted February 16, 2019
February 16, 2019
Updated February 16, 2019 6:35pm
In todays world, a little kindness goes a long way. And, research shows that teaching kids to be kind has a positive influence on a slew of academic, health and social outcomes, including increased self-esteem, motivation to learn and resilience.
COURTESY PACK FOR A PURPOSE
Pack items that you can donate to those in need when you reach your destination, for instance a deflated soccer ball and school or pet supplies. Nonprofit Pack for a Purpose works with hotels worldwide for the cause.
Here are five ways to incorporate random acts of kindness into your next family vacation. Contact the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation for more ideas, randomactsofkindness.org.
