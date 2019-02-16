Captain Marvel brings female empowerment to Disney Cruise Line

Captain Marvel will be on hand to save the day on board Disney Cruise Line for the next few months.

The character who has her own movie coming out in March has been added to the cast of the line’s Marvel Day at Sea sailings.

She joins other Marvel characters, including Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, who have been around since the special sailings began in fall 2017.

More recent additions have included Spider-Man, Black Panther and characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, including massive walking tree Groot.

Marvel Day at Sea is slated for sailings through March on board Disney Magic sailing out of Port Miami.

Disney Magic was the first ship to get any sort of Marvel touches after Disney bought the comic-book empire back in 2013 when it opened an Avengers-themed area in the Oceaneer Club.

An enhanced version of that space, now called Marvel Super Hero Academy, remains and will be part of the experience, which is a single-day takeover during the Caribbean and Bahamas cruises.

That includes character meet-and-greets with both heroes and villains like Loki, other themed activities, specialty food and drink and a pyrotechnic-heavy show finale at night on the top deck.

Marvel characters have their own home on the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder in addition to the Marvel Day at Sea.

Doctor Strange gets his own show titled “Doctor Strange: Journey into the Mystic Arts” to be held in the Walt Disney Theatre.

Disney mainstays like Mickey, Minnie and Pluto will also dress up for the occasion in their best superhero garb.

Other items include Marvel trivia games and even an adults-only experience at Fathoms nightclub that will be themed to the Guardians of the Galaxy set to music from Star-Lord’s Awesome Mixtape.

The theaters will be rife with Marvel film and TV offerings.

Disney also has Star Wars Day at Sea on tap on board Disney Fantasy sailing out of Port Canaveral.