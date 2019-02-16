 How airlines are catering to their smallest customers: children
  • Saturday, February 16, 2019
Travel

How airlines are catering to their smallest customers: children

By Shivani Vora, New York Times
February 16, 2019
Updated February 16, 2019 6:33pm
Airlines are constantly trying to find new ways to win customers. In this never-ending competition, carriers — mostly international ones — are now turning their attention to their youngest passengers, wooing children (and beleaguered parents) with amenities such as toys, child-friendly toiletry kits, meals and amped up seat-back entertainment.

Emirates recently introduced a kit that young passengers receive as soon as they board. It contains a travel-themed reusable bag, a coloring book with markers and an arts and crafts project such as an origami kit. Older children get an animal backpack with a travel journal, and babies and toddlers get a stuffed animal.

In addition, the airline has an expanded menu of children’s in-flight meals served on a colorful tray. To keep them satiated between meals, children get a snack box.

Qatar Airways also has a new activity pack for children with crayons, coloring pages, stickers and a puzzle book. Infants get a stuffed toy, along with a plush book. The airline has introduced new seat-back entertainment aimed at children.

Qantas offers a kit with an activity book with puzzles and word games and even an Etch a Sketch toy. On select flights, youngsters get colorful antiskid socks they can wear onboard.

Turkish Airlines has several new onboard offerings. Children receive a sack of three sustainably-made wooden figurines and a backpack amenity kit that includes a child-sized headset, a dental kit, socks and slippers. Parents with babies get a kit with a diaper-changing mat, disposable bib, rash cream, baby lotion and shampoo, a packet of wipes and a breast pad.

On Singapore Airlines the cabin crew gives out toys to children based on their age. Babies, for example, receive plush blocks, while pre-school-age youngsters get mini puzzles, and older children get a Monopoly Deal card game.

When it comes to domestic carriers, JetBlue recently debuted kid-focused videos from Headspace, a meditation service, as part of its in-flight entertainment. The airline also has a new “Party Up” food box designed with youngsters in mind. For $9, it includes M&Ms, popcorn, Fig Newtons, Parmesan cheese crisps and salami slices.

