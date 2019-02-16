Las Vegas’ Stratosphere gets new name

The Stratosphere is being renamed the STRAT as part a $140-million overhaul of the property. The top-of-the-tower observation decks will be rebranded the Skypod.

Work is already in progress remodeling guest rooms, restaurants and the race and sports book, slated for completion in time for the March Madness basketball tournament. New restaurants and bars are also in the works. The project is expected to be completed by early 2020.

Legends returns: Legends in Concert, Las Vegas’ longest­-running revue, has reopened at the newly named Legends in Concert Theater at the Tropicana. Various incarnations of the show have run for the past 36 years, since opening in 1983 at the Imperial Palace, then moving to Harrah’s and the Flamingo. Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Lady Gaga and Whitney Houston impersonators are in the lineup.

Jackpot at the Venetian: A player from Canada won $1.1 million at the Venetian Sands Millionaire Progressive side bet when he was dealt a natural royal flush playing Caribbean Stud. The side bet is also available on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Let It Ride, Crazy 4 Poker and Mississippi Stud games exclusively at the Venetian and Palazzo.

Question: Are there free quick-stop areas at the Strip casinos that charge for parking?

Answer: Not usually, but this is the one situation where there’s a little bit of grace. The first hour is free at all of the pay garages with the exception of one, so you can run in to make a sports bet, visit a store, have a quick drink with a friend, etc. The one casino with no free parking is the Cosmopolitan, where it’s $7 for one to four hours for non-casino guests.