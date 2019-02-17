 Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing incident of 68-year-old man in Maunawili
  • Sunday, February 17, 2019
Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing incident of 68-year-old man in Maunawili

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 17, 2019
Updated February 17, 2019 7:05pm
A 31-year-old man accused of stabbing a 68-year-old man multiple times with a kitchen knife on Valentine’s night is charged with attempted murder.

Bail for Aaron Aloya is $250,000. He is expected to appear in Honolulu District Court Tuesday.

Honolulu police say Aloya assaulted his victim multiple times with a dangerous instrument, causing substantial bodily injury. They said the victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested Aloya at a Maunawili address and recovered a kitchen knife and another object.

The home at the Maunawili addressed is owned by a person who was appointed Aloya’s legal guardian in 2012 after Aloya suffered permanent brain injury in a motorcycle crash.

Aloya agreed to a $1.3 million settlement in 2015 with the driver of the car that crashed into him and the driver’s employer, which owned the vehicle. Aloya later settled with the manufacturer of the motorcycle helmet he was wearing for an undisclosed amount.

