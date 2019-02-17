 Woman, 66, extricated from vehicle after crash
  Sunday, February 17, 2019
Woman, 66, extricated from vehicle after crash

By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
February 17, 2019
Updated February 17, 2019 12:05am
A 66-year-old woman was seriously injured this morning in a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Piikoi and Young streets, according to authorities.

Firefighters had to use the “jaws of life” to pry the woman from her vehicle, an Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman said. The injured woman was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

The two occupants of the second vehicle did not need medical attention.

The accident happened about 10:15 am.

LOOKING BACK

