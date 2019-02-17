 Column: Don’t put money from pot ahead of protecting safety and health
  • Sunday, February 17, 2019
  • 66°

Column: Don’t put money from pot ahead of protecting safety and health

By Susan Ballard
Posted on February 17, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 17, 2019 at 12:18 am
The Hawaii, Honolulu, Kauai and Maui police departments strongly urge lawmakers to put the public’s safety and health ahead of money and to not legalize the use of recreational marijuana. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up