 Letter: HART member Felix is right about rail
  • Sunday, February 17, 2019
  • 66°

Letter: HART member Felix is right about rail

Posted on February 17, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 16, 2019 at 7:10 pm
At this time, rail should stop at Middle Street and get operating. Once the rail is operational, people will find that it is economical, fast, and gets you to your destination on time. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up