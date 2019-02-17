 Letter: Kipapa Gulch Bridge vastly improved
  • Sunday, February 17, 2019
Posted on February 17, 2019 12:05 am 
A huge mahalo to the state Department of Transportation and Hawaiian Dredging for repairing and widening the Kipapa Gulch Bridge in Mililani. Read More

