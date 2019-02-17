 Don Cheadle sports political shirts as he hosts ‘SNL’
  • Sunday, February 17, 2019
  • 65°

News

Don Cheadle sports political shirts as he hosts ‘SNL’

Associated Press
February 17, 2019
Updated February 17, 2019 7:32am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Don Cheadle delivered some political messages along with jokes as he hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time.

The actor sported a T-shirt that said “Protect Trans Kids” as he introduced musical guest Gary Clark Jr.

And in closing Saturday’s show, Cheadle wore a jersey with the former Soviet Union’s initials on the front, while the back bore the name “Trump” and the number 45 — as in the 45th U.S. president, Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Sunday there’s “nothing funny” about “SNL.” Saturday’s show also featured Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Trump.

The Republican president called the show “tired” and criticized TV networks for what he called “total Republican hit jobs.”

Cheadle earned an Academy Award nomination for 2004’s “Hotel Rwanda.” His other films include “Traffic,” ”Crash” and some “Avengers” movies.

PREVIOUS STORY
Lee Radziwill, 85, was stylish sister of Jackie Kennedy
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up