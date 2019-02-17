Puʻukua blessing and dedication ceremony

Waimea Valley employees Kealohi Diamond, left, and Mariah Dumlao dress for the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua, a 3.75 acre property with deep significance while celebrating Kahuna High Priest Hewahewa on Saturday in Waimea Valley.
Ron Schaedel blows the pu before the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua. The conservation easement was made possible, in part, through the use of city funds from the Clean Water and Natural Lands Program. The trust for public lands purchased the property for 400k of which 100k was raised by the community.
Valley employees Mariah Dumlao, left, Kealohi Diamond, Angela Pastores, Ian Camit, Palapala Estrella, Kapuna Kanani Awai, 87, Ka Pouhanu and Budde Cabael chant in front of the opening to the property during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
Scott Marihugh, director of business operations for the Waimea Valley, holds a hoʻokupu (offering) during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
Palapala Estrella, left, and Kapuna Kanani Awai, 87, listen during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
Moana Bjur, left, and Scott Marihugh, place hoʻokupu (offerings) before the entrance during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
Ka Pouhanu with the department of Hawaiian Affairs leads a chant during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
Rev. William H. Kaina blesses the entrance to the property during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
Employees of Waimea Valley are seen behind hoʻokupu (offerings) placed before the entrance to the property before the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
The entrance to Puʻukua, a 3.75 acre property with deep significance while celebrating Kahuna High Priest Hewahewa in Waimea Valley.
Keanui Doane, dressed in traditional regalia, places a hoʻokupu (offering) before the entrance altar with Leilani Kupahu-Marino Kahoʻano, both descendants of Hewahewa.
Hanalei Kahalewai leads a mele, Oʻoeio (Majesty of the Father) during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
Led by the executive director of Waimea Valley, Richard Pezzulo, members of nonprofits, government agencies, Native Hawaiian descendants of Hawehawe and former residents of Waimea Valley break the leaves to enter the property during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
Members of nonprofits, government agencies and Native Hawaiian descendants of Hawehawe and former residents of Waimea Valley pray during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
David Kaupu a retired minister from Kamehameha Schools led the prayers and speak during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
Executive director of Waimea Valley, Richard Pezzulo, leads members of nonprofits, government agencies, Native Hawaiian descendants of Hawehawe and former residents of Waimea Valley through the property after the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
Waimea Valley, Richard Pezzulo, speaks when members of nonprofits, government agencies, Native Hawaiian descendants of Hawehawe and former residents of Waimea Valley the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
Greg Pietsch, whose family owned the property some years ago, speaks during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
A descendant of Hawehawe, Naʻmi Kama, speaks during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
The entrance to the property during the blessing and dedication of Puʻukua.
