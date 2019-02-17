 No. 2 Hawaii ties program record for consecutive sweeps in win over Lincoln Memorial
  • Sunday, February 17, 2019
  • 70°

Sports Breaking| Top News

No. 2 Hawaii ties program record for consecutive sweeps in win over Lincoln Memorial

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
February 17, 2019
Updated February 17, 2019 8:01pm

  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Patrick Gasman gets a set from setter Jackson Van Eekeren in the third set tonight.

ADVERTISING

No. 2 Hawaii tied a program record for consecutive sweeps with 10 when defeating Lincoln Memorial 25-9, 25-17, 27-25 in a nonconference men’s volleyball match tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (10-0) have won 30 consecutive sets, two shy of their program record 32. The marks for sweeps and sets won were set in 2017.

Hawaii held off three set points in Set 3, needing to bring in seniors Joe Worsley and Stijn van Tilburg late to pull off the sweep against the Railsplitters (7-6). Van Tilburg put down the Warriors’ last two kills to finish with seven.

Senior hitter Brett Rosenmeier and freshman opposite Filip Humler tied for match-high honors with nine kills.

Hawaii went to its bench early and often when topping the Railsplitters in 1 hour and 40 minutes. Twelve Warriors played with all three setters getting one set each.

Hawaii, the national leader in hitting percentage (.472), finished at .441. Sophomore libero Gage Worsley had 10 of the team’s 44 digs.

Junior opposite Cory Evan led LMU with eight kills. The Railsplitters were without five starters from Friday, benched for violating team rules.

Hawaii has a bye week before opening Big West play at No. 3 UC Irvine March 1 and 2.

PREVIOUS STORY
Daiso to open second location in Honolulu
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up