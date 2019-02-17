No. 2 Hawaii ties program record for consecutive sweeps in win over Lincoln Memorial

No. 2 Hawaii tied a program record for consecutive sweeps with 10 when defeating Lincoln Memorial 25-9, 25-17, 27-25 in a nonconference mens volleyball match tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (10-0) have won 30 consecutive sets, two shy of their program record 32. The marks for sweeps and sets won were set in 2017.

Hawaii held off three set points in Set 3, needing to bring in seniors Joe Worsley and Stijn van Tilburg late to pull off the sweep against the Railsplitters (7-6). Van Tilburg put down the Warriors’ last two kills to finish with seven.

Senior hitter Brett Rosenmeier and freshman opposite Filip Humler tied for match-high honors with nine kills.

Hawaii went to its bench early and often when topping the Railsplitters in 1 hour and 40 minutes. Twelve Warriors played with all three setters getting one set each.

#HawaiiMVB has to fight for it in Set 3 (trailing 24-22) but prevails in extras to complete the 25-9, 25-17, 27-25 sweep, improving to 10-0 and keeping their set streak intact. pic.twitter.com/plh4as4Bmb — Hawaii Warrior World (@hawaiiwworld) February 18, 2019

Hawaii, the national leader in hitting percentage (.472), finished at .441. Sophomore libero Gage Worsley had 10 of the team’s 44 digs.

Junior opposite Cory Evan led LMU with eight kills. The Railsplitters were without five starters from Friday, benched for violating team rules.

Hawaii has a bye week before opening Big West play at No. 3 UC Irvine March 1 and 2.