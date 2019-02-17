 Portland pitchers combine on three-hitter to beat Hawaii
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
February 17, 2019
Updated February 17, 2019 4:59pm
Three Portland pitchers combined on a three-hitter to help the Pilots earn a 4-0 baseball victory over Hawaii today at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Pilots won the season-opening series, 3-1.

Right-hander Chris Clements, a graduate transfer from UC Santa Barbara, did not allow a base runner through the first five innings. UH first baseman Alex Baeza broke up the perfect game with a drive off shortstop Chad Stevens’ glove to open the sixth. Clements allowed one hit in six innings, walking one and striking out eight, including six on called third strikes.

The Rainbow Warriors open a four-game series against Iowa on Friday.

