 University Lab School pulls away from HBA, heads to states
  • Sunday, February 17, 2019
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 17, 2019 12:05 am 
With a state-tournament berth at stake, University pulled away with a 14-5 closing run for a 47-38 win at Klum Gym. Read More

