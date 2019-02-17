Super CW Celebration of Life at The Republik

PHOTOS BY JAMES GARRETT / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
February 17, 2019
Friends and colleagues of blogger, DJ and party-organizer Christa Wittmier celebrated her life at The Republik on Saturday. Wittmier, also known as “Super CW,” died in January from complications from cancer. The evening included a viewing of her documentary, “The Adventures of Super CW,” as well as performances by DJs Gnaraly, Jem, Tittahbyte and Yoozilla, music by Johnny Helm, and aerial burlesque by Jesa Simpkins and the Volary Vixens.