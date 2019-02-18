 Korean woman dies from crash with tour bus on Kauai
  • Monday, February 18, 2019
  • 73°

Top News

Korean woman dies from crash with tour bus on Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 18, 2019
Updated February 18, 2019 9:54pm
ADVERTISING

A 56-year-old Korean woman died today from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Sunday on Kauai involving a tour bus.

Kauai police identified the woman as Seon Young Jo of South Korea.

Police said a Nissan Versa was heading east on Weliweli Road shortly before 7:45 p.m. when it went through an intersection without stopping onto Ala Kinoiki Road.

A Polynesian Adventures tour bus heading north on Ala Kinoiki Road struck the passenger side of the Nissan, dragging it several feet.

Seon Young Jo was a passenger in the car. She was taken in critical condition to Wilcox Medical Center, then medevaced to the Queen’s Medical Center, where she died today.

The Nissan driver, a 27-year-old woman from South Korea was critically injured and was also taken to Wilcox then medevaced to Queen’s, where she remains in critical condition, police said today.

No other injuries were reported.

A portion of Ala Kinoiki Road was closed for three hours while police investigated.

PREVIOUS STORY
16 states, including Hawaii, sue President Trump over border wall
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up