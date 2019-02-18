Korean woman dies from crash with tour bus on Kauai

A 56-year-old Korean woman died today from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Sunday on Kauai involving a tour bus.

Kauai police identified the woman as Seon Young Jo of South Korea.

Police said a Nissan Versa was heading east on Weliweli Road shortly before 7:45 p.m. when it went through an intersection without stopping onto Ala Kinoiki Road.

A Polynesian Adventures tour bus heading north on Ala Kinoiki Road struck the passenger side of the Nissan, dragging it several feet.

Seon Young Jo was a passenger in the car. She was taken in critical condition to Wilcox Medical Center, then medevaced to the Queen’s Medical Center, where she died today.

The Nissan driver, a 27-year-old woman from South Korea was critically injured and was also taken to Wilcox then medevaced to Queen’s, where she remains in critical condition, police said today.

No other injuries were reported.

A portion of Ala Kinoiki Road was closed for three hours while police investigated.