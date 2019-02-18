 Man, 35, charged in Kalihi burglary
  Monday, February 18, 2019
Man, 35, charged in Kalihi burglary

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 18, 2019
Updated February 18, 2019 10:00pm
Prosecutors charged Monday a 35-year-old man with first-degree burglary and numerous other crimes against a 35-year-old woman in Kalihi.

Police arrested Eddie Freeman at 2:45 p.m. Sunday after he allegedly illegally entered the woman’s home at 2:30 p.m.

Freeman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree terroristic threatening with a dangerous instrument, violation of a protective order, first-degree terroristic threatening (for violating a protective order), and two counts of fourth-degree criminal property damage.

He was charged with the above crimes. His bail was set at $50,000 total.

LOOKING BACK

