Thousands of participants to fill Honolulu streets for Great Aloha Run

Thousands of runners and walkers take to the streets of Honolulu for the 35th Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run this morning.

The annual Presidents Day event features an 8.15-mile course from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium.

Streets along and around the course have been closed for the duration of the run and motorists should expect delays and detours.

Last year about 18,000 runners ran the race, which starts at 7 a.m., with the awards ceremony and entertainment beginning at 8:30 a.m. The race has raised more than $14 million for about 150 nonprofit organizations throughout Hawaii.