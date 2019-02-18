 Thousands of participants to fill Honolulu streets for Great Aloha Run
  • Monday, February 18, 2019
Thousands of participants to fill Honolulu streets for Great Aloha Run

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 18, 2019
Updated February 18, 2019 5:35am

  • BRUCE ASATO / Feb. 19, 2018

    Thousands of runners and walkers will participate in the 35th Annual Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run today. Here, some of the roughly 18,000 runners and walkers fill Nimitz Highway for last year’s event.

Thousands of runners and walkers take to the streets of Honolulu for the 35th Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run this morning.

The annual Presidents Day event features an 8.15-mile course from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium.

Streets along and around the course have been closed for the duration of the run and motorists should expect delays and detours.

Last year about 18,000 runners ran the race, which starts at 7 a.m., with the awards ceremony and entertainment beginning at 8:30 a.m. The race has raised more than $14 million for about 150 nonprofit organizations throughout Hawaii.

