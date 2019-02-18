 Letter: Cataluna spot-on about dog culture
  • Monday, February 18, 2019
Letter: Cataluna spot-on about dog culture

Posted on February 18, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 17, 2019 at 2:44 am
Kudos to Lee Cataluna for her spot-on description of what’s wrong with the #metoo doggie movement (“Man’s best friendship has become obsessive,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 13). Read More

