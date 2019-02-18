 VIDEO: 2019 Great Aloha Run
  • Monday, February 18, 2019
  • 75°

Hawaii News

VIDEO: 2019 Great Aloha Run

Video by Bruce Asato / basato@staradvertiser.com
February 18, 2019
Updated February 18, 2019 7:18pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Thousands of runners and walkers took to the streets of Honolulu for the 35th annual Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run on Monday morning. The annual Presidents Day event featured an 8.15-mile course from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium.

Click here to view more photos from the run through Honolulu.

Video by Bruce Asato / basato@staradvertiser.com

PREVIOUS STORY
Kokua Line: Waikiki resident bemoans disparity in parking fees
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up