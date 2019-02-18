 Authorities remove cougar from tree outside California home
  Monday, February 18, 2019
Associated Press
February 18, 2019
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this Feb. 16 photo, courtesy of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, crews shows a mountain lion in a tree outside a private residence in the City of Hesperia, Calif. San Bernardino County Fire officials say the mountain lion was perched about 50 feet up the tree. State wildlife personnel tranquilized the animal, and firefighters lowered it to the ground using a rescue harness.

HESPERIA, Calif. >> Firefighters have rescued a very big cat — a mountain lion — from a tree outside a home in the Southern California desert.

The homeowner called authorities Saturday after spotting the animal near the edge of the San Bernardino Mountains.

San Bernardino County firefighters found the large mountain lion perched on a branch about 50 feet (15 meters) high.

State wildlife personnel tranquilized the animal. Firefighters lowered it to the ground using a rescue harness.

A biologist evaluated the cougar before it was released back into the wild.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden Rick Fischer says it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to wander outside their habitat in the nearby mountains.

Attacks on humans are rare but the big cats will prey on pets and livestock.

