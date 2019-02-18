 Florida police hold rattlesnake in the back of a patrol car
Florida police hold rattlesnake in the back of a patrol car

Associated Press
February 18, 2019
Updated February 18, 2019 10:52am
  • A diamondback rattlesnake was captured by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after a known homeless man was walking around with it in downtown Jacksonville Beach this morning.
    Video by WJAX - Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. >> A rattlesnake in Florida ended up in the back of a police car.

The snake was being carried by a homeless man walking around Jacksonville Beach this morning.

Sgt. Larry Smith told local news stations the snake was 6 to 8 feet (2 to 2.5 meters) long.

When police stopped the man, they told him to throw the reptile into the back of their vehicle for safety.

In a WTLV-TV report, video shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer pulling the snake from the patrol car’s back seat. The rattles at the end of the snake’s tail can be heard shaking as the officer drops the snake into a plastic container.

The snake was relocated to a wooded area. No injuries were reported.

