 Intriguing matchups headline state tournament’s opening day
  • Monday, February 18, 2019
  • 68°

Intriguing matchups headline state tournament’s opening day

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 18, 2019 12:05 am 
A year ago, an upset in the Oahu Interscholastic Association title game put a wrench in the seedings and pairings for the Snapple/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up