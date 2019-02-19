Brown water advisories in effect for most of Oahu, island of Maui

The state Health Department this morning issued a brown water advisory for Kahanamoku Beach, right outside of Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, due to rain resulting in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The state Health Department this morning issued a brown water advisory for Kahanamoku Beach, right outside of Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, due to rain resulting in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

Brown water advisories issued last week for Kuliouou Beach Park, Waialae-Kahala Beach, Niu Beach, Yokohama Bay, as well as the North Shore from Kaena Point to Kaena Point, and the East Shore, from Kahuku to Waimanalo on Oahu; Nawiliwili Bay and Lydgate Park on Kauai; and the island of Maui, also remained in effect as of this morning.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” said the advisory.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown, to practice good personal hygiene and follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Updates are available at this link.