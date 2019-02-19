 Fire chars Pahoa home
  • Tuesday, February 19, 2019
  • 70°

Top News

Fire chars Pahoa home

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 19, 2019
Updated February 19, 2019 11:55am
ADVERTISING

The Hawaii County Fire Department responded Monday evening to a fire at a two-story home in Pahoa.

The call came in at about 6 p.m., and firefighters arrived at the scene at 16-0553 Wai Kele Road to find a 1,496-square-foot home fully engulfed in flames with a downed power line. No one was home at the time.

The fire was contained to the home and a vehicle, with no surrounding neighbors affected. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation. The loss is estimated at $224,400.

PREVIOUS STORY
Not guilty plea in crash that killed 3 Honolulu pedestrians
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up