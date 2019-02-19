Fire chars Pahoa home

The Hawaii County Fire Department responded Monday evening to a fire at a two-story home in Pahoa.

The call came in at about 6 p.m., and firefighters arrived at the scene at 16-0553 Wai Kele Road to find a 1,496-square-foot home fully engulfed in flames with a downed power line. No one was home at the time.

The fire was contained to the home and a vehicle, with no surrounding neighbors affected. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation. The loss is estimated at $224,400.