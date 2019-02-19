 Gov. Ige appoints Leo Asuncion to the Public Utilities Commission.
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
February 19, 2019
Updated February 19, 2019 2:05pm

Gov. David Ige has appointed Leo Asuncion, a planning program administrator for the state’s Office of Planning, to the Public Utilities Commission.

Asuncion served as director and interim director of the Office of Planning from 2015 – 2018. Prior to that, he was a senior regulatory analyst and senior integrated resource planning analyst at Hawaiian Electric Company.

Asuncion replaces Randy Iwase, who retired at the end of last year. Other commissioners include PUC Chair James Griffin and Jennifer Potter.

“Leo’s wealth of knowledge and experience will be an asset to the Public Utilities Commission. I have the utmost confidence that he will serve the State of Hawai‘i well,” Ige said in a press release.

Asuncion’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

