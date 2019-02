Police arrested today a 33-year-old man who broke into a 37-year-old woman’s Kailua home.

The man was found and arrested at 2 p.m. today after the 1:35 p.m. break-in on suspicion of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony.

Police said that the man allegedly damaged property inside the home.