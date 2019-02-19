Maui fire crews rescue skydivers in ocean near Hana airport

Fire crews rescued on Monday afternoon a pair of tandem skydivers in the ocean near Hana airport, the Maui Fire Department reported today.

The first crew responded at 12:15 p.m. and met with Maui Skydiving personnel, who provided directions to the skydivers.

The Hana Fire Station launched rescue watercraft and met the skydivers about 200 yards offshore, MFD said in a news release.

The fire rescue personnel brought the pair to shore at Hana Bay.