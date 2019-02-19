 Maui fire crews rescue skydivers in ocean near Hana airport
  • Tuesday, February 19, 2019
  • 70°

Top News

Maui fire crews rescue skydivers in ocean near Hana airport

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 19, 2019
Updated February 19, 2019 9:15pm
ADVERTISING

Fire crews rescued on Monday afternoon a pair of tandem skydivers in the ocean near Hana airport, the Maui Fire Department reported today.

The first crew responded at 12:15 p.m. and met with Maui Skydiving personnel, who provided directions to the skydivers.

The Hana Fire Station launched rescue watercraft and met the skydivers about 200 yards offshore, MFD said in a news release.

The fire rescue personnel brought the pair to shore at Hana Bay.

PREVIOUS STORY
2 apprehended for allegedly pulling gun at Kauai school
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up