Police arrest Oahu man for negligent homicide in Kauai car crash

Kauai police said today that they arrested Llewellyn Hoopii, 39, of Oahu, for suspicion of negligent homicide in the first degree after a two-car crash in Kapaa resulted in one fatality.

Police said Hoopii was the driver of the white SUV that crashed with a silver SUV on Kuhio Highway near the Mailihuna Road junction in Kapaa on the night of Monday, Feb. 11. He was arrested Thursday and has since been released pending further investigation.

His mug shot is unavailable at this time.

According to police, the white SUV was heading south on Kuhio when it crossed the center line in an attempt to overtake a southbound silver SUV. As a northbound vehicle approached, the white SUV swerved back into the southbound lane and collided with the silver SUV. The collision’s impact caused the white SUV to lose control and crash into a utility pole.

Police investigating the case at the time said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.

Nick Garza, 50, of Oahu, was the front seat passenger of the SUV, and died as a result of the crash. A second male passenger who sustained non-life threatening injuries was treated at Wilcox Hospital and released. The driver of the silver SUV, an 18-year-old Anahola woman, did not report any injuries.