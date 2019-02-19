 Letter: Onus on drivers to spot pedestrians
  • Tuesday, February 19, 2019
  • 70°

Letter: Onus on drivers to spot pedestrians

Posted on February 19, 2019 12:05 am 
Regarding Burt Nagamine’s suggestion that pedestrians wait behind a line two feet from the curb as a safety measure against right- turning cars (“Drivers, pedestrians need to look out,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 16): Or, as Mayor Kirk Caldwell has suggested, we could ban right turns on red. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up