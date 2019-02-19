2 apprehended for allegedly pulling gun at Kauai school

St. Catherines School in Kapaa was put on lockdown this afternoon after two men allegedly threatened a woman on campus with a gun, according to Kauai police.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

St. Catherine’s School in Kapaa was put on lockdown this afternoon after two men allegedly threatened a woman on campus with a gun, according to Kauai police.

In addition to placing the school on lockdown, school officials also notified parents. No one was reported injured.

According to witnesses, the two men fled the scene in a white Toyota Tacoma on Kawaihau Road. They were spotted near Lihi Park and pursued by police to Olohena Road before they abandoned their vehicle at Waipouli Road. Police apprehended them near Waipouli Road.

The lockdown has since been lifted and the incident remains under investigation.