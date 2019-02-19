 2 apprehended for allegedly pulling gun at Kauai school
  • Wednesday, February 20, 2019
  • 65°

Hawaii News| Top News

2 apprehended for allegedly pulling gun at Kauai school

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 19, 2019
Updated February 20, 2019 12:31am
ADVERTISING

St. Catherine’s School in Kapaa was put on lockdown this afternoon after two men allegedly threatened a woman on campus with a gun, according to Kauai police.

In addition to placing the school on lockdown, school officials also notified parents. No one was reported injured.

According to witnesses, the two men fled the scene in a white Toyota Tacoma on Kawaihau Road. They were spotted near Lihi Park and pursued by police to Olohena Road before they abandoned their vehicle at Waipouli Road. Police apprehended them near Waipouli Road.

The lockdown has since been lifted and the incident remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY
Big Island man charged on 25 counts of credit card theft
NEXT STORY
Maui fire crews rescue skydivers in ocean near Hana airport
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up