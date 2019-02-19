Big Island man charged on 25 counts of credit card theft

SHARE















Big Island police have charged a 24-year-old Pahoa man in connection with multiple financial crimes.

On Feb. 13, officers responded to a business on Kanoelehua Avenue after receiving a report of a woman attempting to cash a stolen check. She was taken into custody, questioned and released pending further investigation.

Officers arrested Tre Avilla-Alconcel a short time later after he was identified as an accomplice. Detectives recovered several stolen credit cards following a search of his vehicle after executing a search warrant.

Avilla-Alconcel was charged on Friday with one count of second-degree forgery, two counts of third-degree forgery. one count of third-degree identity theft, 30 counts of unauthoried possession of confidential information, 25 counts of credit card theft, one count of third-degree attempted theft, two counts of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug and two counts of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $121,000 and his initial court appearance was scheduled for today.