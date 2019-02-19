 Meghan Markle spotted in New York for rumored baby shower
  • Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Associated Press
February 19, 2019
February 19, 2019

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves the Surrey Hotel ahead of her baby shower at the Mark Hotel today in New York.

NEW YORK >> Meghan Markle has been spotted at several swanky venues in New York City, cradling her baby bump as she visited friends for what is rumored to be a baby shower.

The 37-year-old pregnant Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, was seen today entering The Mark hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, at a restaurant on the ground floor of The Met Breuer and at The Surrey Hotel.

Meghan wore sunglasses, a black William Vintage trapeze coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag. As photographers waited outside the Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered.

Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Meghan’s former TV show “Suits,” was spotted at one of the gatherings.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced the pregnancy in October.

