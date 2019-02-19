 Punahou ousts Kahuku in first round
  • Tuesday, February 19, 2019
  • 70°

Punahou ousts Kahuku in first round

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 19, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 18, 2019 at 11:00 pm
On a night when the home team shot 9-for-24 from the free-throw line, Punahou fans could’ve had a lot to worry about. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up