 Attempted murder case opened after Waipahu shooting
  • Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Attempted murder case opened after Waipahu shooting

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 20, 2019
Updated February 20, 2019 7:51am
Honolulu police have initiated an attempted murder investigation in connection with a late-night shooting in Waipahu.

Police said a man, described to be a military service member, got into an argument with several men in the area of Leolua Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

When the victim, a woman and another man entered a vehicle and attempted to drive away, an unknown suspect allegedly shot into the rear of the vehicle numerous times, striking the victim at least once.

Police said the victim sustained a grazing gunshot wound to his face and one of his arms.

The woman drove him to The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu where he was admitted in stable condition.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

