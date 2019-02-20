TSA hiring officers for Hawaii airports

The Transportation Security Administration is holding a one-day recruitment event on Thursday for both full- and part-time officers for the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Starting pay for Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) in Honolulu is $17.81 per hour, with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

Interested individuals are invited to attend the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the American Job Center, 1505 Dillingham Blvd., Suite 110.

TSA officials will be offering an information session that includes an overview of an officer’s duties, along with the application process. TSA said applicants will also be briefed on federal government benefits such as paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous retirement plan.

Those who are interested following the session may be asked to take a computer-based aptitude test, participate in a structured interview and leave with a medical kit for drug screening, followed by a medical exam to be scheduled at a later date.

To be considered for employment, applicants must have two valid forms of state or federal identification, which can be a driver’s license, military ID card, passport or certified copy of a birth certificate.

The TSA’s goal is to hire officers for the Honolulu airport ahead of the 2019 summer travel season.

TSA is also holding recruitment events to hire TSOs at the following airports:

>> Kahului Airport. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kahului Airport, 425 Koloa St., suite 106. Starting pay is $21.82 per hour.

>> Kona International Airport. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay, 78-128 Ehukai St. Starting pay is $21.67 per hour.

>> Lihue Airport. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at 2610 Rice St. Starting pay is $21.82 per hour.

Applicants can also apply online or call (877)872-7990 with questions.