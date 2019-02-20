 Dressler’s 3 caps ‘Swords hoops comeback
  • Wednesday, February 20, 2019
  • 66°

Dressler’s 3 caps ‘Swords hoops comeback

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 20, 2019 12:05 am 
Grant Dressler swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 8.3 seconds left to help Chaminade erase a 19-point second-half deficit and earn a 77-75 victory at Azusa Pacific on Tuesday in Azusa, Calif. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up