Big Island fire crews discover remains in Ocean View home

Hawaii County firefighters discovered the remains of what is believed to be the occupant of an Ocean View house destroyed this morning by fire.

Bystanders told firefighters one person may have been inside the structure.

“Fire suppression efforts were hampered due to the remote access to the structure on the property, as well as limited water supply,” the fire department said in a news release.

Nineteen firefighters responded to the 9:40 a.m. fire at the single-family dwelling at 92-2061 Kailua Boulevard.

The first unit arrived on scene at 9:46 a.m. The blaze was brought under control at 10:30 a.m. and extinguished by 11:30 a.m.

The fire department said in a news release that the house was found fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse.

The house was a complete loss, the fire department said, estimating its value at $120,000.