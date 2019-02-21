Officer-involved shooting in Waikele leaves 1 in critical

(Video by Michael Tsai / mtsai@staradvertiser.com)
Honolulu police and fire crews at the scene of Advanced Collision Center at 703 Kawaiahao Street today. A man with gasoline and a gun threatened to burn the garage down. He was later shot by police in Waikele.
Honolulu police and fire crews at the scene of Advanced Collision Center at 703 Kawaiahao Street today. A man with gasoline and a gun threatened to burn the garage down. He was later shot by police in Waikele.
Honolulu police officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting today at a condo complex on the 94-500 block of Lumiaina Street near Waikele Premium Outlets.
Honolulu police officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting today at a condo complex on the 94-500 block of Lumiaina Street near Waikele Premium Outlets.
A Honolulu police officer shot and critically injured a 37-year-old man outside his Waikele residence today after the man was involved in a shooting incident at a Kakaako business earlier this afternoon.
According to Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard, the suspect entered the business around 3 p.m. looking for a former employee. He threatened employees, fired a gun shot into the ground and ignited gasoline in an apparent attempt to burn down the business before fleeing.
The owner of the shop sustained minor injuries extinguishing the fire, Ballard said.
Damages are estimated at over $171,000 for the structure and its contents, a Honolulu Fire Department spokesman said in a news release.
HPD Crime Reduction Unit officers located the suspect two hours later in a truck in the parking lot of his Lumiana Street residence around and ordered the man to exit the vehicle.
Ballard said the man complied and initially appeared to be cooperative before turning and pointing a gun at the officers. One of the officers fired three to four shots, striking the suspect at least once in the chest.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
