Pali Highway reopens to 1-way traffic for town-bound drivers

  • Thursday, February 21, 2019
By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
February 21, 2019
Updated February 21, 2019 2:22pm

    The Pali reopened to one-way traffic from 5 to 9 a.m., after being completely shut down Monday.

Traffic was smooth during the morning contra-flow on Pali Highway for town-bound commuters, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Pali reopened to one-way traffic from 5 to 9 a.m., after being completely shut down Monday following multiple landslides that brought debris onto the roadway, injuring a 40-year-old woman and two girls in a vehicle.

“The contra-flow this morning went really, really well. The contra-flow worked,” said DOT spokesman Tim Sakahara. “All morning I was getting texts and calls from people saying thank you. It definitely made a huge difference in the morning commute for people. Traffic flowed very smoothly not only on the Pali, but the Likelike and H-3 as well.”

The contra-flow will reopen again this afternoon from 3 to 7 p.m. for Windward-bound traffic only.

The situation is expected to last months while state crews work to fortify the unstable slopes near the tunnels on Pali Highway, “until we’re able to deem the area safe from potential landslides or rockfalls,” Sakahara said.

