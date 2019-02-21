Social media threat prompts police presence at Pearl City schools

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Honolulu police are investigating a threat made against Pearl City High School.

Lindsay Chambers, spokeswoman of the Hawaii Department of Education, said the threat was made via social media. The school administration was made aware of the threat this morning.

As a precautionary measure, police officers as well as additional school security will be present on campus as well as at Momilani Elementary School — located less than a mile away from the high school — throughout the day.

Chambers said they have also informed the Federal Bureau of Investigation concerning the threat.

Classes remain in session at both schools.

Pearl City High Principal Joseph Halfmann sent a message to parents and guardians alerting them of the threat.

“All threats to our school or students are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly. If you discover anything that can assist in the investigation, please contact HPD immediately,” Halfmann said.

“Terroristic threats are considered Class A student conduct offenses. Penalties can range from detention to dismissal with the possibility of arrest and serious criminal charges. I urge students and families to refrain from reposting threats. According to HPD, reposting a threat is as good as making the threat itself and contributes to carrying on the initial threat,” he added.