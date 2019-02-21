 Traffic accident closes 2 lanes of H-1 westbound before H-2 offramp
  • Thursday, February 21, 2019
Traffic accident closes 2 lanes of H-1 westbound before H-2 offramp

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 21, 2019
Updated February 21, 2019 9:18am
Police have closed the two left lanes of the H-1 westbound before the H-2 northbound offramp due to a traffic accident.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

