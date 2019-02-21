Traffic accident closes 2 lanes of H-1 westbound before H-2 offramp

ADVERTISING
Police have closed the two left lanes of the H-1 westbound before the H-2 northbound offramp due to a traffic accident.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
