Fuji Rock Festival features Sia, The Cure and Chemical Brothers

TOKYO >> Osaka’s Summer Sonic Festival may have nabbed the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but this year’s Fuji Rock Festival will feature the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

The Scottish bagpipe outfit aside, the lineup reveal for the Niigata Prefecture festival named The Chemical Brothers, The Cure and Sia as its main acts for this year’s event to be held from July 26 to 28.

Some of the other acts appearing on the bill at Fuji Rock will be Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, James Blake, Mitski and Janelle Monae.

Many more will be announced over the coming months. Watch for developments at fujirock-eng.com.

Summer Sonic, the nation’s other big music festival featuring western acts, announced some of its lineup earlier this year with the Chili Peppers, Chainsmokers and B’z set to headline.

The event, marking its 20th anniversary this year, will be held simultaneously in Tokyo and Osaka from Aug. 16 to 18. More information is at summersonic.com/2019.