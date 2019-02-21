Photo: Snow fall

JAPAN NEWS YOMIURI
Snow fall: Snow is thrown from the top of a five-story pagoda at Dewa Sanzan Shrine in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, Japan, Feb. 1. The 29-meter-high pagoda, designated a national treasure, was said to have originally been built in the middle of the Heian period (794 to late 12th century) and rebuilt about 650 years ago. Shrine personnel remove snow from the pagoda’s roof each year to prevent damage caused by the pressure of accumulated snow.
