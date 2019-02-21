 Photo: Snow fall
  Thursday, February 21, 2019
February 21, 2019
  • JAPAN NEWS YOMIURI

    Snow fall: Snow is thrown from the top of a five-story pagoda at Dewa Sanzan Shrine in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, Japan, Feb. 1. The 29-meter-high pagoda, designated a national treasure, was said to have originally been built in the middle of the Heian period (794 to late 12th century) and rebuilt about 650 years ago. Shrine personnel remove snow from the pagoda’s roof each year to prevent damage caused by the pressure of accumulated snow.

