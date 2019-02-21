Volcano erupts on Japanese island

SHARE















Kuchinoerabujima Island

Volcanic smoke reached a height of more than 1,640 feet above the crater and pyroclastic flows extended almost 1 mille when Mount Shindake on Kuchinoerabujima island erupted Jan. 17

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no danger to residential areas, although the eruption ejected rocks 3,200 feet from the crater.

The 62,053-foot Mount Shindake in the town of Yakushima, Kagoshima Prefecture, has erupted repeatedly. A small eruption occurred on Oct. 21 and an explosive eruption occurred on Dec. 18.

On May 29, 2015, the island was evacuated due to an eruption.